In Our Schools

Amanda Jerome of Daviess County Public Schools, Dr. Stacy Edds-Ellis of Owensboro Community & Technical College, Dr. Meredith Skaggs of OCTC, Donna Butler of Pearson, Nikki Wimpelberg of OCTC, Kelly Spaw of Apollo High School and Tres Pippin of Daviess County High School participated in a hike at Antelope Island State Park in October in Salt Lake City, Utah. The group were in attendance at the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships Elevating Partnerships Conference. OCTC's dual credit program is nationally accredited by NACEP. NACEP's national conference is the premier destination to learn from and network with secondary and postsecondary concurrent and dual enrollment professionals across the nation.