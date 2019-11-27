In Our Schools

Amanda Jerome of Daviess County Public Schools, Dr. Stacy Edds-Ellis of Owensboro Community & Technical College, Dr. Meredith Skaggs of OCTC, Donna Butler of Pearson, Nikki Wimpelberg of OCTC, Kelly Spaw of Apollo High School and Tres Pippin of Daviess County High School participated in a hike at Antelope Island State Park in October in Salt Lake City, Utah. The group were in attendance at the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships Elevating Partnerships Conference. OCTC's dual credit program is nationally accredited by NACEP. NACEP's national conference is the premier destination to learn from and network with secondary and postsecondary concurrent and dual enrollment professionals across the nation.

• The National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security have designated Owensboro Community & Technical College as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE-CDE) through the academic year 2024 for the Associate of Applied Science in Computer and Information Technology, Program Option- Information Security. This designation was earned by the CIT faculty and led by Cyber Security Associate Professor Cheryl Purdy.

Part of the application process included demonstrating that courses cover fundamental cybersecurity best practices, that faculty members hold key cybersecurity-related certifications, and that the college/CIT department can provide cybersecurity information to the public via the college's website.

As a result of the award, the OCTC CIT program will be listed as a Center of Excellence on the National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security website, and will receive an award certificate.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.