In Our Schools

• The National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security have designated Owensboro Community & Technical College as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE-CDE) through the academic year 2024 for the Associate of Applied Science in Computer and Information Technology, Program Option- Information Security. This designation was earned by the CIT faculty and led by Cyber Security Associate Professor Cheryl Purdy.
Part of the application process included demonstrating that courses cover fundamental cybersecurity best practices, that faculty members hold key cybersecurity-related certifications, and that the college/CIT department can provide cybersecurity information to the public via the college's website.
As a result of the award, the OCTC CIT program will be listed as a Center of Excellence on the National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security website, and will receive an award certificate.
