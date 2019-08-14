• Owensboro Community & Technical College has been named a Weather-Ready Nation (WRN) Ambassador by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This effort is to formally recognize NOAA partners who are improving the nation's readiness, responsiveness, and overall resilience against extreme weather, water and climate events. As a WRN Ambassador, the partners commit to working with NOAA and other Ambassadors to strengthen the national resilience against extreme weather. The WRN Ambassador initiative helps unify the efforts across government, non-profits, academia, and private industry toward making the nation more ready, responsive, and resilient against extreme environmental hazards.
OCTC's Safety and Security office plays a vital role in disseminating information, providing trainings and supervising drills as needed.
As a WRN Ambassador, the institutions agree to serve as change agents and leaders in their communities. Helping to build communities that are ready, responsive, and resilient to the impacts of extreme weather and water events.
In order to be officially recognized as a WRN Ambassador, an organization must commit to promoting Weather-Ready Nation messages and themes to their stakeholders; engaging with NOAA personnel on potential collaboration opportunities; sharing their success stories of preparedness and resiliency; and serving as an example by educating employees on workplace preparedness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.