• The Daviess County Public Schools district is hosting an informational session for parents and families of current eighth-grade students who may be interested in pursuing dual credit opportunities in high school at 6 p.m. Monday at Daviess County High School, 4255 New Hartford Road.
District representatives will share information about the Life Science Academy, Engineering Academy, DCPS Early College Academy and Dual Credit options, in which students can earn college credit while attending high school, graduating from high school with an associate's degree.
Information about the ACT and Community Campus requirements will also be presented, with an emphasis on the ways students may prepare themselves for success in high school and beyond.
Advance registration is not required. For more information, contact DCPS college and career readiness coordinator Amanda Jerome at amanda.jerome@daviess.kyschools.us or 270-852-7000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.