• Brescia University has been named to the U.S. News & World Report "Best Value School" and "Best Regional Colleges in the South" list. In both lists Brescia University was named in the top 30 schools in the nation. This year U.S. News added a new ranking for Social Mobility, which studies the services colleges and university's provide to low-income students. In this list, Brescia ranked in the top 75.
The U.S. News Report groups colleges and universities into 10 different ranking categories based on their academic missions, then uses 15 indicators of academic quality to determine each school's overall score, then overall ranking.
The Best Value Schools list measures schools' academic quality and the 2018-19 net cost of attendance to determine the ranking. Brescia ranked 14th, marking the first year the university has received a ranking on this list. The Best Regional Colleges South ranking highlights schools who focus on an undergraduate education with fewer than half of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.
