• Megan Nicodemus, who serves as the family resource youth services center coordinator at Daviess County High School, has been appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to serve as a member of the Kentucky Agency for Substance Abuse Policy Board. She will represent the Kentucky Family Resource Youth Services Coalition in a term expiring in September 2020.
Nicodemus serves as vice president of the Kentucky Family Resource Youth Services Center Coalition of Kentucky. In that role, she serves as a bridge between FRYSC and KY-ASAP. Nicodemus has served as a regional representative on the FRYSCKy Coalition since 2016 and was nominated in 2018 to serve as vice president. This requires a commitment of eight years, as she will serve two-year terms as vice president, president-elect, president and immediate past president — each of which involves specific responsibilities.
• A community awareness program focusing on the topic of vaping is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Daviess County High School media center, 4255 New Hartford Road.
The free program is designed for DCHS students and families, but members of the public are also welcome to attend. A free dinner catered by Real Hacienda will be served. Advance registration is not required.
Discussion topics will include health and legal consequences of those products. Speakers will include Rebecca Horn, health education coordinator at the Green River District Health Department; Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Paul Mattingly, who serves as DCHS School Resource Officer and DCHS administrators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.