In Our Schools

• OCTC's Workforce Solutions will host pre-orientation sessions for students interested in learning more about the GO FAME program at 9 a.m. Tuesday at OCTC's Downtown Campus-Room 8, 1501 Frederica St.
Students will learn about the program requirements and expectations of the employers and course work, and the process for applying. Students are required to attend at least one pre-orientation session before applying to the program.
Interested applicants must be high school graduates (or equivalent) and must participate in the program's 40-hour per week, apprenticeship-style format. Students attend college two days per week while working three days per week at their sponsoring company.
Upon completion of the program, students receive an associate in applied science degree in Advanced Manufacturing Technology.
For more info, please contact katie.vincent@kctcs.edu or call 270-686-4423.
• The following were selected for Owenbsoro Community & Technical College's LEAD Academy participants for 2019-20: Casey Hamilton teaches education and serves as chair of the College Assembly. Zara Basham is the Surgical Technology program coordinator and serves on the OCTC Board of Directors as a faculty representative. Rebecca Simon is the financial aid director. Ceary Thomas is a success coach for the Manufacturing and Transportation programs. Dr. Angela Ash teaches history and serves as the director of the Hager Scholars program.
The KCTCS LEAD Academy is designed to strengthen and develop KCTCS faculty and staff aspiring to become transformational leaders in higher education by providing opportunities for leadership exploration, growth, reflection and awareness.
