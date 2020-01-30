• Owensboro Community and Technical College’s Workforce Solutions division will offer an HR Certification Prep class for human resource professionals beginning Feb. 20. This course is recommended for anyone currently working in a human resources position.
The HR Certification Prep Course offers an in-depth overview of key areas in human resource management. It prepares participants for the Professional in Human Resources (PHR) and Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification examinations administered by the Human Resource Certification Institute.
The HR Certification Prep Course will meet from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays from Feb. 20-June 4 in Room 8 of OCTC’s Downtown Campus, 1501 Frederica St. The cost is $1,500 per person and includes both print and online curriculum.
For more information, call 270-686-4444 or email diann.shock@kctcs.edu. Registration will be open through Monday.
