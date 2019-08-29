• Owensboro Community & Technical College is offering the NEH Mini-Grant available through OCTC's Humanities Department and Common Reading program.
Funding will be granted in any amount, up to $2,000. These funds may be granted to one or more agencies in a given academic year. The grant serves to promote and support the humanities at OCTC with programs such as the Common Reading program and the Global Studies program.
The initial mini-grant application is available online or by email request and has few restrictions, but it is favorable to include a connection to the current Common Reading theme and increase the outreach deeper in the community. Successful applicants will be required to submit a short mid-point progress report, a short summative report, and provide results from an evaluation of the project, templates of reports are provided on the website. The online form and templates can be found at https://owensboro.kctcs.edu/about/student-life/common-reading/neh-application.aspxor email kaye.brown@kctcs.edu for a hard copy.
The OCTC NEH Mini-Grant Committee will review all applications by Sept. 30; all applicants will be notified by Oct. 20. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/octc.commonread/.
