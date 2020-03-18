• The Estes Elementary School Site-Based Council unanimously named Ryan Williams principal of the school, removing the interim tag he has held since July 1, 2019. Williams will officially take over for Shari Holtzmeyer, who accepted another position at the end of last school year.
Williams brings more than 20 years of teaching and administrative experience, all with Owensboro Public Schools, to his new role as principal. Williams began his teaching career at Cravens Elementary school in 1999 and remained there until he accepted a position as the curriculum coordinator at Estes in 2012. He worked his way into an assistant principal role in 2018 and has served as interim principal since Holtzmeyer’s departure at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
The site-based council voted Williams to be the next principal during a special-called meeting on Feb. 23 at Estes Elementary.
• Owensboro Public Schools has named Summer Bell the district’s mental health coordinator. The mental health coordinator is a new position created within the district as a result of a “Project Prevent — Safe PLACE” grant through a partnership with the Green River Region Educational Cooperative.
Bell has served the Owensboro Public Schools district for the past 13 years as a student assistance coordinator, providing school-based social work and counseling services at Owensboro High School. She is a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) and a licensed clinical alcohol and drug counselor (LCADC) specializing in both mental health and substance abuse.
In this new role, Bell will be responsible for promoting the mental health and wellness of students by providing evidence-based interventions at the school level in conjunction with the school counselors, family resource and youth service center coordinators, social workers and student assistant coordinators. Bell will also be responsible for training staff and developing collaboration methods that solve issues pertaining to mental health.
Bell holds a master’s degree in social work from the University of Louisville. She will begin her new role effective immediately and will move from Owensboro High School to the Owensboro Public Schools Central Office.
