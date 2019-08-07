• Sheri Plain, director of Workforce Services in OCTC's Workforce Solutions department has been named one of 27 honorees recognized as 2019's Influential Women in Manufacturing. She was one of only two honorees unanimously selected by the review panel.
Putman Media's award is to encourage women leaders to embark on initiatives that challenge traditional approaches in focus areas such as production process management and manufacturing workforce recruitment.
Plain is currently working to implement a grant that focuses on the recruitment of female incumbent workers from the production line and helps to upskill them into maintenance technician positions.
Plain has been at OCTC in the Workforce Solutions division since 2004, holding various leadership positions. She holds a bachelor's degree in journalism, radio and television from Murray State University and a master's degree in communication from Western Kentucky University.
