• The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education celebrated the legacy of former Highland Elementary School principal Anita Newman with a dedication ceremony renaming the front driveway of the school "Anita Newman Way" on Dec. 5 in the HES gymnasium.
The ceremony included the unveiling of the sign that will be placed along the main entrance of the school, located at 2909 Kentucky 54, and music by the Highland Hornet Choir.
Newman served the DCPS district for 36 years, retiring in June 2012. Under her leadership, HES earned numerous recognitions and rewards, including designation as a Kentucky Pacesetter School for several years and being named a National Blue Ribbon School in 2008.
