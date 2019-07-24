• The Owensboro Community & Technical College Common Reading selection for the fall 2019 semester will be "We Are Called to Rise" by Laura McBride.
The author will visit OCTC to do a presentation and book signing on Oct. 3 in Blandford Lecture Hall in the Humanities building, 4800 New Hartford Road. All OCTC Common Read events are free and open to the public. For more information about the OCTC Common Read program, please contact tonya.northenor@kctcs.edu.
