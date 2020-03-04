• DCPS Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Jana Beth Francis has been selected as a 2020 “Leader to Learn From” by Education Week. Francis was selected from a pool of hundreds of nominees submitted by readers, staff reporters and other education writers, state school administrator groups and experts in the field of K-12 education. Her contributions to the Daviess County Public Schools district are profiled on the EdWeek website at https://leaders.edweek.org/leaders/2020/ and will be featured in the print edition of Education Week. EdWeek asked all honorees to provide three lessons to be shared as part of these profiles. Francis will participate in a Leaders to Learn From online summit on April 23, sharing her strategies with fellow honorees and other educators from across the country. She is currently in her 20th year with the DCPS district. • The Daviess County Public Schools district has scheduled registration for children who will begin preschool or kindergarten beginning in August 2020. Parents may register students between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. weekdays from Monday through March 20. Preschool is available at all 12 DCPS elementary schools for children who will be 4 years old by Aug. 1 and whose families meet income guidelines; and children age 3 or 4 who are identified with a delay or disability. Preschool is offered in morning and afternoon sessions, Monday through Thursday each week. Head Start is offered to children who will be 3 years old on or before Aug. 1 and who meet Head Start eligibility requirements. Free screenings are available to all DCPS families with preschool-age children to help determine if there are any educational concerns, learning delays or disabilities. Fee-based preschool slots are available within DCPS elementary schools for children who do not qualify for free preschool. The DCPS district provides free transportation. Breakfast and/or lunch are also available. For more information, parents may call 270-852-7000 or visit their neighborhood elementary school; or go to www.dcps.org and select “Preschool” under the “Departments” tab at the left side of the page.
