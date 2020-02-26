• Owensboro Community & Technical College’s Emergency Medical Services Technology (EMS)-Paramedic program was awarded national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP), through standards set forth by the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions (COAEMSP) through 2025. The accreditation process involves meeting nationally established accreditation standards, peer review and approval by the CAAHEP Board of Directors.
Programs such as EMS must be accredited or hold a Letter of Review so students who complete the program may take the National Registry certification test. Without one of these approvals, students may not test or become certified paramedics.
EMS is a limited admissions program that will prepare students to deliver emergency care in a variety of environments including ambulance, mobile life support units, and industrial sites, to acutely ill or injured patients. Students are required to be a certified EMT upon acceptance into the program. Credit may be awarded to currently practicing paramedics toward the Associate in Applied Science degree. To learn more, please contact joe.dennison@kctcs.edu or call 270-499-8269.
