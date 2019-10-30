In Our Schools

• Owensboro Community & Technical College's Academic Dean, Dr. Stacy Edds-Ellis has been selected as an ambassador for the national College in High School Alliance (CHSA).
The CHSA Ambassadors Network is an advisory panel of practitioners, policymakers and experts from the wider dual enrollment, concurrent enrollment, and early college high school community. The CHSA Steering Committee carefully selected 15 stakeholders from the college in high school program community to help collaborate to make a positive impact on policies and to build broad support for programs that enable high school students to enroll in affordable college pathways leading to postsecondary degrees and credentials. These ambassadors, intentionally drawn from different sectors of the work, regions of the country, K-12, higher education, career and technical education and recent student alumni, will help guide CHSA's work, particularly as it focuses on closing equity gaps and ensuring high quality for participation in these programs.
