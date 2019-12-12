In Our Schools

OCTC and the OCTC Foundation Inc. held the Evaline R. Reed Trust at the Association of Fundraising Professionals KY, Bluegrass Chapter luncheon in honor of Philanthropy Day on Nov. 8. The family elected to invest in an endowed scholarship and also awarded funds to improve the quality of student life on campus through additional outdoor seating and a refresh of the campus center. The Reed Mowers Scholarship is available to students enrolled in a certificate, diploma or degree program related to business administration, with a preference given to students majoring in administrative office systems, statistics, math, information technology, and/or business. Attending the event representing the family Kathy Mowers, Patrick Mowers and Kaye Johnson. OCTC representatives included President Dr. Scott Williams, Chief Institutional Officer Mike Rodgers, and Dean of Student Affairs Dr. Andrea Borregard.