• Two Daviess County Public Schools, Meadow Lands Elementary School and West Louisville Elementary School, have been named to the 2019 list of America's Healthiest Schools by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, receiving national recognition for their commitment to students' health and well-being.
A total of 355 schools nationwide were selected based on a rigorous set of criteria - from availability of nutritious foods to access to quality physical education opportunities - as part of Healthier Generation's Healthy Schools Program. Meadow Lands and West Louisville elementary schools, serving a combined total of about 920 students, are among only 19 schools in Kentucky to receive this recognition.
MLES and WLES have focused on creating a healthier environment for both students and staff with combined efforts of health and physical education and school nutrition.
• A new 10-year agreement with Daviess County will allow Western Kentucky University to continue to bring the resources of WKU to the citizens of this region.
Daviess County officials voted to extend the lease of the L. Reid Haire Administration Building, home to WKU in Owensboro.
WKU's current lease ends in September 2020, and the new 10-year lease will begin October 2020. WKU will pay the county $82,000 per year and will continue to work closely with the Daviess County Fiscal Court to maintain and improve the building and grounds.
