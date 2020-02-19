• Cathy Thrasher, an English teacher at Apollo High School, has been named one of 10 teacher ambassadors by GoTeachKY, a campaign designed to recruit the next generation of educators in the commonwealth.
Thrasher and her colleagues from across the state will work to encourage high school and college students to consider teaching careers; communicate with potential and current teachers to celebrate the rewards and opportunities associated with a teaching career; and support and promote programs, focus areas and organizations of GoTeachKY, including Educators Rising and the Teaching and Learning career pathway.
She has taught at both the middle school and high school levels. This is her first year as a member of the DCPS staff. She also is sponsor of the National Honor Society at AHS. Thrasher has a Bachelor of Science and Rank I from Western Kentucky University and a master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. She has served on the state English/language arts standards committee and the Kentucky Department of Education Equity Council.
