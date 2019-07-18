• Daviess County Public Schools are hosting Back-to-School, Open House and orientation events, where parents/families and students will have the opportunity to prepare for the upcoming school year.

Options that may be available include: Visit classrooms, meet teachers and staff, pay fees, complete online registration and paperwork, bring immunization records and other required documents, purchase or bring school supplies, pick up schedules, receive parking passes, get locker assignments, deliver medications to health room, deposit money into lunch accounts, register for after-school programs, learn about clubs, learn about Family Resource and Youth Services Center programs, learn bus route information and receive car rider tags.

In addition to these back-to-school events, DCPS is offering online registration. Parents and guardians who need assistance with that process may contact the school their child will attend or write to OLRhelp@dcps.org. Families with more than one child may complete the registration process for all children at the same time.

The first day of school for DCPS students is Aug. 7.

Back-to-School events:

Elementary schools

Audubon Elementary School

270-852-7150

300 Worthington Road

Kindergarten Jump Start - 8 to 11 a.m. July 25-26

Grades 1-5 home visits - begin at 3 p.m. July 29

Preschool orientation - 5:30 p.m. July 30

Kindergarten orientation - 6:30 p.m. July 30

Back-to-School Night - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1

Burns

Elementary School

270-852-7170

4514 Goetz Drive

Kindergarten screening/Jump Start - 8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m. July 30

Families will be notified about which session to attend. Parents/guardians should plan to stay 30 minutes; students will stay the entire time.

Open House for grades 1-5 - 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1

Kindergarten orientation - 6 p.m. Aug. 1

Country Heights Elementary School

270-852-7250

4961 Kentucky 54

Kindergarten orientation - 6 to 7 p.m. July 31

Back-to-School Night - 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1

Deer Park Elementary School

270-852-7270

4959 New Hartford Road

Preschool orientation/registration - 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 31

Kindergarten Jump Start - 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 1

Kindergarten Parent Meeting - 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1

Open House for grades 1-5 - 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5

East View Elementary School

270-852-7350

6104 Kentucky 405

Back-to-School Picnic - 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 30

Kindergarten Open House and orientation - 5 to 5:30 p.m. July 30

Kindergarten Jump Start (last names A-L) - 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 1

Kindergarten Jump Start (last names M-Z) - noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 1

Preschool orientation - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1

Highland Elementary School

270-852-7370

2909 Kentucky 54

Kindergarten screening - 4 to 6 p.m. July 22

Preschool orientation - 4 to 6 p.m. July 31

PTO Early Bird School Supply Sale - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 1

Back-to-School Bash - 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1

Kindergarten Jump Start and Orientation - 9 a.m. Aug. 2

Meadow Lands Elementary School

270-852-7450

3500 Hayden Road

Kindergarten Jump Start - 8 a.m. to noon July 31

Meet in the Meadows Home Visits - 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 1

Back-to-School Open House - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1

Sorgho Elementary School - 270-852-7470

5390 Kentucky 56

Back-to-School Bash - 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1

Southern Oaks Elementary School

270-852-7570

7525 U.S. 431 S.

Back-to-School Bash - 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1

Tamarack

Elementary School

270-852-7550

1733 Tamarack Road

Kindergarten Jump Start - 8 to 9 a.m. July 30

Preschool Orientation - 4:30 p.m. July 31

Grades K-5 Back-to-School Celebration - 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1

West Louisville Elementary School

270-852-7650

8400 Kentucky 56

Kindergarten Screenings - 8:30 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m. July 29

Preschool Orientation - 5 to 6 p.m. July 31

Kindergarten Orientation - 5 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1

Back-to-School Night - 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1

Whitesville

Elementary School

270-852-7670

9656 Kentucky 54

Golden Ticket delivery/home visits - 4 to 7:30 p.m. July 22-25

Back-to-School Picnic - 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1

Kindergarten Jump Start - 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 2

Grades K-1-2 Orientation - 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 15

Grades 3-4-5 Orientation - 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 22

Middle schools

Burns Middle School

270-852-7400

4610 Goetz Drive

New student registration - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22-26

Grade 6 Jump Start - 9 to 11 a.m. July 30

Grades 7-8 Open House - 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. July 30

College View

Middle School

270-852-7500

5061 New Hartford Road

Grade 6 orientation - 8:30 a.m. Aug. 1

Grades 7-8 schedule pickup - 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1 and 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 2

Daviess County

Middle School

270-852-7600

1415 E. Fourth St.

New student registration - 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 29

Grade 8 schedule pick-up - 8 to 10 a.m. July 31

Grade 7 schedule pick-up - 10 a.m. to noon July 31

Grade 6 schedule pick-up - 1 to 3 p.m. July 31

Grade 6 Plan for Success - 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 1

High schools

Apollo High School

270-852-7100

2280 Tamarack Road

Grades 9-12 schedule pickup and fee payments - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 1

Freshman orientation - 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 2

Daviess County

High School

270-852-7300

4255 New Hartford Road

Schedule pickup, fee payments and online registration assistance - 8 a.m. to noon July 31 and Aug. 1-2; 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1.

Freshman orientation - 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 2

Online registration assistance - available during all times listed above

Heritage Park

High School

270-852-7200

3361 Buckland Square

Back-to-School Picnic - 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 1

For information or assistance regarding online registration, call 270-852-7000 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or write to OLRhelp@dcps.org.

This list may not be complete; additional events may be scheduled at a later date. Parents should call the school their child will attend to confirm information about these events. Families who are unsure of their school zone may visit www.dcps.org and click on "Schools" in the red menu bar, then select "Find Your School Zone," or call 270-852-7000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.