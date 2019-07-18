• Daviess County Public Schools are hosting Back-to-School, Open House and orientation events, where parents/families and students will have the opportunity to prepare for the upcoming school year.
Options that may be available include: Visit classrooms, meet teachers and staff, pay fees, complete online registration and paperwork, bring immunization records and other required documents, purchase or bring school supplies, pick up schedules, receive parking passes, get locker assignments, deliver medications to health room, deposit money into lunch accounts, register for after-school programs, learn about clubs, learn about Family Resource and Youth Services Center programs, learn bus route information and receive car rider tags.
In addition to these back-to-school events, DCPS is offering online registration. Parents and guardians who need assistance with that process may contact the school their child will attend or write to OLRhelp@dcps.org. Families with more than one child may complete the registration process for all children at the same time.
The first day of school for DCPS students is Aug. 7.
Back-to-School events:
Elementary schools
Audubon Elementary School
270-852-7150
300 Worthington Road
Kindergarten Jump Start - 8 to 11 a.m. July 25-26
Grades 1-5 home visits - begin at 3 p.m. July 29
Preschool orientation - 5:30 p.m. July 30
Kindergarten orientation - 6:30 p.m. July 30
Back-to-School Night - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1
Burns
Elementary School
270-852-7170
4514 Goetz Drive
Kindergarten screening/Jump Start - 8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m. July 30
Families will be notified about which session to attend. Parents/guardians should plan to stay 30 minutes; students will stay the entire time.
Open House for grades 1-5 - 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1
Kindergarten orientation - 6 p.m. Aug. 1
Country Heights Elementary School
270-852-7250
4961 Kentucky 54
Kindergarten orientation - 6 to 7 p.m. July 31
Back-to-School Night - 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1
Deer Park Elementary School
270-852-7270
4959 New Hartford Road
Preschool orientation/registration - 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 31
Kindergarten Jump Start - 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 1
Kindergarten Parent Meeting - 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1
Open House for grades 1-5 - 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5
East View Elementary School
270-852-7350
6104 Kentucky 405
Back-to-School Picnic - 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 30
Kindergarten Open House and orientation - 5 to 5:30 p.m. July 30
Kindergarten Jump Start (last names A-L) - 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 1
Kindergarten Jump Start (last names M-Z) - noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 1
Preschool orientation - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1
Highland Elementary School
270-852-7370
2909 Kentucky 54
Kindergarten screening - 4 to 6 p.m. July 22
Preschool orientation - 4 to 6 p.m. July 31
PTO Early Bird School Supply Sale - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 1
Back-to-School Bash - 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1
Kindergarten Jump Start and Orientation - 9 a.m. Aug. 2
Meadow Lands Elementary School
270-852-7450
3500 Hayden Road
Kindergarten Jump Start - 8 a.m. to noon July 31
Meet in the Meadows Home Visits - 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 1
Back-to-School Open House - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1
Sorgho Elementary School - 270-852-7470
5390 Kentucky 56
Back-to-School Bash - 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1
Southern Oaks Elementary School
270-852-7570
7525 U.S. 431 S.
Back-to-School Bash - 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1
Tamarack
Elementary School
270-852-7550
1733 Tamarack Road
Kindergarten Jump Start - 8 to 9 a.m. July 30
Preschool Orientation - 4:30 p.m. July 31
Grades K-5 Back-to-School Celebration - 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1
West Louisville Elementary School
270-852-7650
8400 Kentucky 56
Kindergarten Screenings - 8:30 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m. July 29
Preschool Orientation - 5 to 6 p.m. July 31
Kindergarten Orientation - 5 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1
Back-to-School Night - 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1
Whitesville
Elementary School
270-852-7670
9656 Kentucky 54
Golden Ticket delivery/home visits - 4 to 7:30 p.m. July 22-25
Back-to-School Picnic - 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1
Kindergarten Jump Start - 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 2
Grades K-1-2 Orientation - 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 15
Grades 3-4-5 Orientation - 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 22
Middle schools
Burns Middle School
270-852-7400
4610 Goetz Drive
New student registration - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22-26
Grade 6 Jump Start - 9 to 11 a.m. July 30
Grades 7-8 Open House - 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. July 30
College View
Middle School
270-852-7500
5061 New Hartford Road
Grade 6 orientation - 8:30 a.m. Aug. 1
Grades 7-8 schedule pickup - 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1 and 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 2
Daviess County
Middle School
270-852-7600
1415 E. Fourth St.
New student registration - 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 29
Grade 8 schedule pick-up - 8 to 10 a.m. July 31
Grade 7 schedule pick-up - 10 a.m. to noon July 31
Grade 6 schedule pick-up - 1 to 3 p.m. July 31
Grade 6 Plan for Success - 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 1
High schools
Apollo High School
270-852-7100
2280 Tamarack Road
Grades 9-12 schedule pickup and fee payments - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 1
Freshman orientation - 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 2
Daviess County
High School
270-852-7300
4255 New Hartford Road
Schedule pickup, fee payments and online registration assistance - 8 a.m. to noon July 31 and Aug. 1-2; 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1.
Freshman orientation - 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 2
Online registration assistance - available during all times listed above
Heritage Park
High School
270-852-7200
3361 Buckland Square
Back-to-School Picnic - 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 1
For information or assistance regarding online registration, call 270-852-7000 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or write to OLRhelp@dcps.org.
This list may not be complete; additional events may be scheduled at a later date. Parents should call the school their child will attend to confirm information about these events. Families who are unsure of their school zone may visit www.dcps.org and click on "Schools" in the red menu bar, then select "Find Your School Zone," or call 270-852-7000.
