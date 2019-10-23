• Daviess County Public Schools will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday at the site of the new Daviess County Middle School, 2600 Calumet Trace.
The program will include a performance by the DCMS choir, speakers Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent; Dr. Tom Payne, chairman of the DCPS Board of Education; and Kelly Skeens, DCMS principal; and special guests former DCMS Principals Gates Settle, Mike Robinson and Dr. John Ed Dunn. Former Principal Gene Crume will be represented by his widow and son, Hannah and Dan Crume. Local and state elected officials and representatives of engineering and contracting groups that are involved in the construction of the new school will also be in attendance.
The ceremony is open to the public. Guests may park at the Malco Theatre with a shuttle providing transportation to the groundbreaking site. Limited parking will also be available on Calumet Trace.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be rescheduled to 10 a.m. Monday.
