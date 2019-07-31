In Our Schools

Dr. Stacy Edds-Ellis, second from left, OCTC instructor of education administration, leadership and research, College of Education and Behavioral Sciences and OCTC interim academic dean, was recently named the recipient the University Faculty Excellence in Part-time Teaching Award from Western Kentucky University. Other recipients pictured include Faculty Teaching Award winner - Melanie Autin, associate professor of mathematics, Ogden College of Science and Engineering; Faculty Research and Creative Activity Award winner - Rachel Tinius, assistant professor of kinesiology, recreation & sport, College of Health and Human Services; Faculty Public Service Award winner - Holli Drummond, professor of sociology, Potter College of Arts & Letters; Faculty Student Advisement winner - Carol Jordan, instructor of theatre and dance, Potter College of Arts & Letters; and WKU President Dr. Caboni.