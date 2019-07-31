In Our Schools

• Owensboro Community & Technical College's (OCTC) Interim Academic Dean, Dr. Stacy Edds-Ellis, was selected to receive the University Faculty Excellence in Part-time Teaching Award from Western Kentucky University in April. Edds-Ellis was honored for excellence in part-time teaching after being nominated through the WKU College of Education and Behavioral Science from the Department of Education Administration, Leadership & Research. Edds-Ellis has taught in the Leadership program since 2014.
Edds-Ellis has been at OCTC since 2002 where she started her career in academics building the Discover College program. She has held various administrative positions and leads the OCTC accreditation process in addition to the Division of Professional and Technical Studies. Edds-Ellis has a bachelor's degree in corporate and organizational communication and a master's degree in organizational communication from WKU. She holds a doctoral degree in administration and organizational development from the University of Louisville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.