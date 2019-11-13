• A free information session on Owensboro Community & Technical College's TechX initiative, a multi-craft technologist program offering hands-on training in a real-world, industrial environment, will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in OCTC's Industry Innovation Center, 4800 New Hartford Road.
TechX offers hands-on construction, fabrication, fitting, welding, and manufacturing training in a real-world, self-paced, industrial environment.
Participating students earn a Gas Welder Certificate, Arc Cutter Certificate, Production Line Welder Certificate and Forklift Operators Certificate upon successful completion of the coursework.
Daytime and evening class options and scholarships are available. TechX also works with employers for possible job placement upon skill mastery. OCTC is currently taking applications for two cohorts of 16 students in each daytime and evening session.
For more information, please contact Katie Vincent via e-mail at katie.vincent@kctcs.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.