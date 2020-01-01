• The Daviess County Public Schools district is hosting two informational sessions for parents and families of current eighth-grade students who may be interested in pursuing dual credit opportunities in high school.
Sessions are scheduled at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Apollo High School, 2280 Tamarack Road; and at 6 p.m. Jan. 13, at Daviess County High School, 4255 New Hartford Road.
District representatives will share information about the Life Science Academy, Engineering Academy, DCPS Early College Academy and Dual Credit options, in which students can earn college credit while attending high school, graduating from high school with an associate's degree.
Information about the ACT and Community Campus requirements will also be presented, with an emphasis on the ways students may prepare themselves for success in high school and beyond.
Advance registration is not required. For more information, contact DCPS college and career readiness coordinator Amanda Jerome at amanda.jerome@daviess.kyschools.us or 270-852-7000.
• Brescia University was reaffirmed in its accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and School, Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) at its annual meeting Dec. 8-10 in Houston. SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation for degree-granting higher education institutions in the southern states.
Regional accreditation is considered the gold standard of all accreditations and guarantees to students, parents and others that the education that Brescia provides is at the expected quality for a higher education institution. The accreditation came with no findings, no recommendations, and no additional monitoring report required.
SACSCOC requires all colleges and universities in the southeast to make a case once every decade that they are compliant with all 84 Core Requirements and Standards of the Principles of Accreditation. The process to get reaffirmation starts with a Compliance Certification, a Quality Enhancement Plan, an Off-Site Reaffirmation Review, an On-Site Reaffirmation Review, and finally a Review by the SACSCOC Board of Trustees. Accreditation is required for students to be eligible for federal and state student aid. It also affects the transferability of credits.
