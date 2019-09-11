In Our Schools

•The National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships (NACEP) has announced educators selected for its Leadership Academy. Trey Pippin, who serves as college and career readiness coach at Daviess County High School, will be part of the academy's Class of 2019.
The Leadership Academy provides an opportunity for participants to strengthen leadership and strategic planning skills through intensive training. As one of 18 members from across the country and the only one from Kentucky, Pippin will work with a mentor who will provide one-on-one coaching as he completes a project related to his professional goals, which will be presented at a culminating workshop in 2020. Topics that will be included as part of the academy include strategic planning; education policy framework and advocacy; analyzing and using data and understanding trends; creative problem-solving; building partnerships and networks; and transformative leadership.
