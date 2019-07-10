• Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Nick Brake announced that he will be leaving the district at the end of December after six-and-a-half years at the helm.
The Owensboro Board of Education plans to name current Chief Academic Officer Dr. Matthew Constant as the interim superin-tendent effective Jan. 1, 2020 to serve for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year while a search for a permanent replacement for Brake is conducted.
Brake has served as the superintendent of OPS since July 2013. Under his leadership, the district has seen consistent enrollment growth and OPS became a Top-25 District of Innovation during Brake's tenure thanks to the creation of two innovation-based schools - the Owensboro Innovation Academy, which graduated its first class this year, and Innovation Middle, which will open this fall.
• The United States Department of Agriculture released their third annual "Turnip the Beet" award recipients and Owensboro Public Schools was recognized with a silver Turnip the Beet award for their high-quality summer meals once again.
These awards recognize outstanding summer meal program sponsors who distinguished themselves with high-quality meals that are appetizing, appealing and wholesome.
Summer meals are critical in the lives of millions of America's youth, who may not have access to nutritious meals when school meals are not available because school is not in session.
Turnip the Beet award winners are summer meal sponsors who are going above and beyond to ensure their meals are both nutritious and appetizing. They showcased their excellence by serving a variety of vegetables and fruits throughout the week; serving whole grains and dairy products; and serving culturally-appropriate meals.
• Fr. Larry Hostetter, Brescia University president, announced the launch of a new, $3 million special initiatives campaign for the university. "Onward, Brescia!: Stepping into Our Second Century" will take place over the next fiscal year and funds raised will support a variety of targeted initiatives and campus enhancements aimed at recruitment, growth, new programming and the overall student experience. The announcement was made at a celebration dinner at which faculty, staff, students, trustees, alumni, donors and government officials were gathered.
The announcement came on the heels of Hostetter sharing that the university was bringing an early close to "The Campaign for Brescia University: Gateway to Our Second Century," which exceeded its fundraising goal by $3.6 million. The "Gateway to Our Second Century" capital campaign was launched as a $10 million campaign in October 2014. The goal was surpassed a year earlier than anticipated and served to fund the renovation of the Moore Center, which opened in September 2017, and the C.E. Field Center for Professional Studies, slated for completion in January 2020. In addition, the university is constructing a new residence hall on the north end of campus that will open in August 2019.
