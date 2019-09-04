• OCTC has announced the following faculty promotions effective July 1:
Zara Basham has been promoted to professor. She received a diploma in surgical technology from OCTC, an Associate in Applied Science in general occupational technical studies and surgical technology, each from OCTC.
Donna DePasquale has been promoted to associate professor. She has a Bachelor of Science in mathematics education from Morehead State University and a Master of Science in mathematics from Western Kentucky University.
Misty Gish has earned a promotion to professor, teaching biology courses. She has a BS in biology and medical technology, and a MS in biology/clinical laboratory from Murray State University.
Walt James has earned a promotion to associate professor. He has earned 36 certificates from various entities, as well as a diploma in diesel technology from Nashville Auto Diesel Technology, a diploma in medium and heavy truck technician, a diploma in construction, a diploma in equipment technician, and an AAS in diesel technology from OCTC.
John Lutzel has been promoted to professor. He currently serves as the public services librarian and holds a Bachelor of Science in sociology from Iowa State University, a MS in geology from Mississippi State University, a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of Southern Mississippi, and a Master of Arts in higher education from the University of Louisville.
Shawn Payne has been promoted to professor. He has earned 14 certificates from various entities, as well as an Associate in Applied Science in electrical technology, general occupational technical studies, electrical technology and industrial maintenance technology, each from OCTC.
Susan Swanson has been promoted to professor. She earned a BA in mass communication and a MA in English from WKU.
Dr. Eunice Taylor has been promoted to professor. She has a diploma in nursing from Freedmen's Hospital School of Nursing, a BS in health care management from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, a MA in human resources development from Webster University, a MS in nursing and health care education from the University of Phoenix, and a Ph.D. in nursing education from Capella University.
• The Daviess County Public Schools district has been selected as a recipient of an Owensboro Health Community Health Investments Grant. The award was accepted by Christina Dalton, DCPS district social worker; and Rhonda Welch, DCPS student assistance coordinator, who had submitted the grant application.
"The Umbrella Project -- Mindful Movement" title reflects the project's spectrum of concepts that fall under a specific issue, which in this case is mental health.
The project is designed to support the DCPS district's ongoing work in the area of trauma-informed practices. Trauma-informed practices involve understanding, recognizing and responding to the effects of all kinds of trauma, with an emphasis on physical, psychological and emotional safety. "Trauma" may include a child's exposure to violence, crime or psychological or physical abuse, as well as dealing with medical stress or grief. These experiences have both immediate and long-term effects on a child's academic, emotional, social and physical health and well-being.
The district will also sponsor a community event for parents, educators and all those who work with children to learn about the "Love and Logic" parenting program, which provides a framework of strategies designed to nurture positive behaviors in children. The grant will also support the DCPS district's partnership with the University of Kentucky, which will provide "Trauma-Informed Practices for Educators (Part 3)," building on our teachers' training in areas of resilience and response strategies.
Grant funding will also provide services of a dedicated social/emotional learning consultant, who will work with district leaders and staff members to develop learning standards across the district using the CASEL model.
