In Our Schools

• Apollo and Daviess County high schools are hosting FAFSA Help Nights to provide information and support to families who have questions or need assistance with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid process.
All are welcome to this free event. Attendance is not limited to students and families in the Daviess County Public Schools district.
Both events are scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at AHS, 2280 Tamarack Road, and at DCHS, 4255 New Hartford Road.
A free family dinner will be provided at both events, offering pizza and drinks.
For more information, contact AHS' Kelly Spaw at 270-852-7105 or Kelly.spaw@daviess.kyschools.us or DCHS' Trey Pippin at 270-852-7305 or trey.pippin@daviess.kyschools.us.
