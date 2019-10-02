In Our Schools

America's Farmers Grow Rural Education partnered with local farmers to nominate rural schools and awarded more than $2.3 million in grants to enhance their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs. Because area farmers answered the call, Grow Rural Education has awarded the Daviess County Public Schools district with a $25,000 grant. A check presentation ceremony took place Sept. 18 at Meadow Lands Elementary School, 3500 Hayden Road. Those in attendance included, from left, James Morgan, DCPS Board of Education, Kenneth Ebelhar, one of the local farmers who nominated DCPS for this grant, Dale Stewart, DCPS Board of Education, Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, Shelly Hammons, DCPS federal programs coordinator, Kevin Lowe, principal at Meadow Lands Elementary School, Kirby Green, representative of Bayer's America's Farmers Grow Rural Education program, Hip Hopper, Meadow Lands Elementary School mascot, and some students attended the check presentation ceremony, hosted by MLES. The funding will benefit all DCPS elementary students in grades 3-5.