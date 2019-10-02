In Our Schools

America's Farmers Grow Rural Education partnered with local farmers to nominate rural schools and awarded more than $2.3 million in grants to enhance their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs. Because area farmers answered the call, Grow Rural Education has awarded the Daviess County Public Schools district with a $25,000 grant. A check presentation ceremony took place Sept. 18 at Meadow Lands Elementary School, 3500 Hayden Road. Those in attendance included, from left, James Morgan, DCPS Board of Education, Kenneth Ebelhar, one of the local farmers who nominated DCPS for this grant, Dale Stewart, DCPS Board of Education, Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, Shelly Hammons, DCPS federal programs coordinator, Kevin Lowe, principal at Meadow Lands Elementary School, Kirby Green, representative of Bayer's America's Farmers Grow Rural Education program, Hip Hopper, Meadow Lands Elementary School mascot, and some students attended the check presentation ceremony, hosted by MLES. The funding will benefit all DCPS elementary students in grades 3-5.

• Apollo and Daviess County high schools are hosting FAFSA Help Nights to provide information and support to families who have questions or need assistance with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid process.

All are welcome to this free event. Attendance is not limited to students and families in the Daviess County Public Schools district.

Both events are scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at AHS, 2280 Tamarack Road, and at DCHS, 4255 New Hartford Road.

A free family dinner will be provided at both events, offering pizza and drinks.

For more information, contact AHS' Kelly Spaw at 270-852-7105 or Kelly.spaw@daviess.kyschools.us or DCHS' Trey Pippin at 270-852-7305 or trey.pippin@daviess.kyschools.us.

