The 2020 election was certainly unusual in terms of the ballot in Owensboro with four candidates vying for the mayor’s seat and 16 candidates slugging it out for four city commission seats.
Now that the dust has settled with Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger and Commissioner Jeff Sanford maintaining their seats, and joined by newcomer Mark Castlen and former commissioner Bob Glenn, the consensus among them is unanimously, “reinstate the primaries.”
On July 8, 2015, the Owensboro City Commission voted 3-2 to eliminate May primary elections for city offices, allowing all candidates for mayor and city commissioner to advance to the November general election. Former Mayor Ron Payne and Commissioners Pam Smith-Wright and Debbie Nunley voted in favor of doing away with the primaries with Sanford and Glenn, who was on the commission at the time, voting against.
“Not having a primary is unfair to the public and to be quite honest, unfair to the candidates,” Sanford said. “If you have name recognition or you go out and spend a boatload of money, then you have a massive advantage. I didn’t vote for it in the first place and I will definitely vote to bring it back.”
Sanford’s assertion that it is not “fair to the candidates” is not off base, especially when looking at the election night results. The totals from the Daviess County Clerk’s Office on Nov. 3 show that Maglinger, Castlen, Glenn and Sanford only accumulated roughly 41% of the vote, or 31,162 or the 76,225 votes cast. The remaining votes were split between the other 12 candidates.
For Glenn, whose name was last on the ballot, he is surprised he won, he said.
“Statistics show that the lower you are on the ballot, the worse off you are going to be,” he said. “I supported keeping the primary when I was on the commission before and I will absolutely vote to reinstate it now, if we can legally do it in accordance with state law.”
The appetite to reinstate the primary is not new to the commission. In 2017, Mayor Tom Watson, as part of a campaign promise, sought to reinstate the May primary. However, the very law passed by the Kentucky General Assembly that allowed local government to do away with primaries also prevented Watson and the commission from making the switch, “earlier than five years from the last change,” according to KRS 83A .050.
Maglinger, who has voiced his dislike of not having a primary in the past, will most certainly vote to reinstate it now that the five-year waiting period is over, he said.
Castlen, along with his fellow commissioners and Watson, will also vote to reinstate it, he said.
“I brought up the need of reinstating the primary all throughout this election,” he said. “It is simply not fair to the voters to have that many candidates. This is most definitely an issue that needs to be addressed. I would also like to go further and extend the term limits for commissioner to four years instead of two with a two-term limit. I think that it would give commissioners more time to tackle these bigger issues and bring in more quality people into the position.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
