For the 19th year in a row, Independence Bank is offering financial aid opportunities for students in Daviess and surrounding counties.
The bank has more than $100,000 in scholarship money for students in Jefferson, Franklin, Warren, Hancock, Daviess, McLean, Henderson, Webster, Hopkins, Graves, McCracken and Calloway counties.
“Our scholarship program has always been special, but it feels even more so this year,” said Lauren Patton, AVP and Charitable Foundation manager, in a press release. “Our program looks at the whole student, taking into account that they have a story to tell outside of what appears on paper. There’s no denying that education has become unconventional during this year, but I think the wonderful thing about it is how it is shaping these students. They are going to be innovative, flexible and resilient. We don’t want the current circumstances to deter a single one of them from chasing their dreams, no matter what that dream may look like.”
The bank is offering one board scholarship in each county, but students can apply for different scholarships in different areas of interest. The scholarship opportunity is available for students entering trade school, a four-year university or community college.
The scholarship board will take into account grades, ACT scores, financial needs and extracurricular and community involvement. All applicants must submit an essay. There will also be an interview.
The program began in 2001 with one $10,000 scholarship. Since then, more than $1 million have been given to students across the 12 counties, according to the press release.
“We want these seniors to know that there are people willing to invest in them, so they are confident enough to invest in themselves and further their education. After all, they are our future,” Patton said.
President of the McLean County Market Chadrick Hall said interested students can contact any bank location or reach out to their high school guidance counselor. Applications can be accessed at 1776bank.com/scholarships. The 2021 deadline is Feb. 1.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@mcleannews.com, 270-228-2835
