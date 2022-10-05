Not many farmers can say they’re harvesting and planting at the same time.
But on Tuesday, Jesse Horn, a 39-year-old Philpot farmer, was doing just that.
For a little over a week, Horn has been harvesting his family’s corn and soybeans with his combine while simultaneously seeding his fields with cover crops.
In the past, Horn said harvesting took priority, and then he’d have to figure how to come back later with cover crops, which was challenging from a time standpoint.
“We’ve always wanted to do cover crops but struggled how to get it done,” Horn said. “The No. 1 priority this time of year is to keep these combines rolling.”
To overcome the time element, Horn discovered an innovative idea that he hopes more farmers will embrace.
Horn outfitted his combine this year with two APV pneumatic seeders that he’s using for the first time across the family’s 3,000 acres of corn and soybean fields.
“We’re going to see how this works for a farm our size,” Horn said. “It’s not just the sowing of the cover crops; next spring we’re going to see how to manage cover crops.”
The pneumatic seeders use tubes to blow out the seeds onto deflector plates that disperse the seeds as Horn’s harvesting.
A mix of canola, radish and turnip seeds is one type of cover crop that Horn is utilizing in his family’s fields.
“One of the reasons we wanted to run that mix is because those radishes and turnips do a pretty good job of scavenging nutrients,” said Horn, who’s a third-generation farmer. “We know we don’t have the best crop here, and we put a lot of nutrients into this crop. So we’re hoping these (cover crop) species will grab some of that nitrogen and some of that phosphorus and hold onto it. And as it rots down in the spring, they will put that back into the soil for us.”
Horn and his father, Tim Horn, are among many farmers who have begun adopting cover crops, which have the purpose of controlling erosion while increasing organic matter within the soil to make it more fertile.
According to farmprogress.com, the average soil loss rate is 5.8 tons per acre per year, which decreases yields by 15 bushels per acre per year.
Horn’s grandfather, 86-year-old Herschel Horn, started the family farm with a team of mules, but now spends his days “picking his jobs.”
And among the various practices that have benefited farming, Herschel Horn said planting cover crops is one he believes in but came along much later in his career.
“I’m amazed at how it’s already coming up behind the crops we’ve harvested,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of positive changes in my lifetime, and this is definitely another one.”
Along with the farming operation, Jesse Horn also runs Big H Ag Supply, which sells the APV pneumatic seeders and other products such as seeds and precision planting parts.
Horn said it would cost him $30 an acre to have the cover crop seeds spread via an airplane, but estimated he could pay for the APV pneumatic seeders six times in what it would cost him to pay someone to fly his fields with the cover crop seeds.
“I don’t want to just sell something; I want to provide solutions,” Horn said.
Horn added that the pneumatic seeders can be outfitted to any farm machinery but the combine makes the most sense.
“From just an efficiency standpoint, hours on the machinery, fuel and labor, there’s no better way to do it than this,” he said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
