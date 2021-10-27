Jagoe Homes has bought the final 17 home sites in Bon Harbor Estates, behind the U.S. Post Office on U.S. 60 W., and plans to start building soon.
Scott Jagoe, who owns the company with his brother, Bill, said Jagoe Homes will be releasing floor plans and other information about what’s available in the next couple of weeks.
Massie-Clarke started the subdivision in 1992 — the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ voyage to the Americas.
Three of the streets in the subdivision are named for his ships — the Nina, the Pinta and the Santa Maria.
Massie-Clarke advertised that the 400 lots offered “the serenity of the country with the convenience of the city.”
Today, Jagoe Homes says the subdivision is “offering the luxury of tranquil living with the convenience to shopping, restaurants, parks, recreation, entertainment, Owensboro riverfront and other amenities.”
Jagoe said his company has built homes in the subdivision in the past.
He said the building sites will likely go fast.
People interested in the subdivision should go to JagoeHomes.com and sign up for the priority email list to get updates on such things as pricing and available sites.
Jagoe Homes has just finished the last home in its Central Park subdivision on East 16th Street.
“We’re in the final stages of developing Deer Valley,” he said.
Jagoe said earlier that that subdivision should be completed next year.
And even Bluegrass Commons, a 306-home bluegrass music-themed subdivision off Carter Road on Barron Drive, is starting to fill up after less than four years.
Jagoe said there are three sections in that subdivision.
“There are only seven or eight sites left in The Ballads section,” he said.
Since 1939, the company has built more than 7,000 homes in Owensboro, Bowling Green, Henderson, Louisville, Evansville, Huntingburg and Newburgh.
klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
