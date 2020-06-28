Jeff and Diana Erb celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this year.
They were married May 24, 1980, in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, and now live in Utica. Pastor Jim Erb, Jeff’s father, performed the wedding ceremony, which was also attended by the matron of honor, Colleen Masson, and the best man, Harold Newton. After the wedding, Jeff and Diana moved from Mercer, Pennsylvania, to Louisville, where they lived for seven and a half years before moving to Owensboro in January 1988.
Diana is a homemaker, while Jeff is a retired CFO at Owensboro Grain Co. They attend Living Hope Community Church.
They have two children, Phillip Erb (Mandy) of Owensboro and Olivia Gold (Colin) of Utica; and two grandchildren, Chase Boling and Jude Elizabeth.
Because of COVID-19, the Erb family hosted a celebration at home last month.
