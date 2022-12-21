In August, Mayor Tom Watson announced that his Bluegrass Music Capital of the World Task Force had the money to hire a full-time director.
And he hoped it would happen soon, so Owensboro could find a way to turn bluegrass music into economic development.
A month later, Steve Johnson stepped down from his role as vice president of government and community affairs for Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
And a month later, he quietly became director of the Bluegrass Music Initiative.
Two months later, he says to expect several announcements after the first of the year.
“There are a lot of conversations going on,” Johnson said. “We urgently need to get this done.”
Mike Simpson, chairman of the International Bluegrass Music Association, headed the effort to hire the director.
He said, “One of the recommendations coming from the work of the Bluegrass Music Initiative Task Force was to hire someone, full-time, who could drive strategic initiatives every day. In my mind, that required someone who had familiarity with the bluegrass genre, was well-known within the Daviess County community, had a keen understanding of state and local government, and understands the difference between BMI and the mission of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.”
Simpson said, “BMI is about driving economic development opportunities and tourism around the claim of Bluegrass Music Capital of the World and Steve checked all the boxes.”
He said Johnson has served on the board of the BMHOF so he understands the Bluegrass genre, he has worked with state and local governments in his previous capacity with the Hospital, and he has past experience working with State tourism. He is bright, engaging, and enthusiastic for the purpose of BMI and I couldn’t be happier to have him in this role.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said Johnson “has the ideal experience and background to lead the Bluegrass Music Initiative. Focusing on economic development activity beyond the four walls of the Hall of Fame, he is able to leverage experience in government affairs and public relations to advance the city’s claim as the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World. Relationships are so important in this role, and Steve has a track record of success working with people locally as well as in Frankfort and DC.”
Johnson said the initiative has six pillars — to develop the new Bluegrass Music Capital of the World brand, increase visitation, recruit bluegrass businesses and artists, develop new events, offer more bluegrass offerings in higher education and find funding sources to make those things happen.
“There’s not a single item on that list where work isn’t being done now,” Johnson said.
He described the initiative as similar to a house being built.
It takes awhile for the foundation to be built and then the house begins to develop, he said.
Before his work with the hospital, Johnson was an assistant Daviess County administrator for fiscal court.
And he served as chairman of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau from 2008 to 2010.
Johnson said he spent his first 30 days on the job meeting with all the groups involved with the Hall of Fame to gather ideas.
And there’s a lot of interest in making the initiative work, he said.
Johnson has a diverse background.
After graduating from the University of Kentucky, he worked as an intern for U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, was legislative director for the late U.S. Rep. Glenn Anderson of California, was director of an international tourism association, started his own business and taught political science to college students.
And he built log houses before returning to Owensboro.
Johnson said he discovered bluegrass music when he was living in Washington, D.C.
He and friends would go to the Tiffany Tavern in Alexandra, Virginia, to hear bands like The Seldom Scene.
“I’ve always been a folk-roots music guy,” Johnson said.
He said he’s working with the staff of the Hall of Fame on the project.
“This is an exciting time,” Johnson said. “There is so much support for this. We’ve got to do it right.”
It’s a dream some in Owensboro have held for more than three decades.
In 1991, there was talk about Owensboro becoming a national center for bluegrass with recording studios, booking agencies and performers.
There was talk about a record company wanting to start up here and that a publishing company might be interested in relocating part of its operations here.
But none of that happened.
City officials say they want it to happen now.
