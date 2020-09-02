Juicy Crab, a seafood and sushi restaurant, opened Aug. 17 at 3332 Villa Point, where Gangnam Korean BBQ used to do business.
The family-owned restaurant offers to-go orders only for now because of the coronavirus.
There is no date set yet for dine-in service, said Tymesha Jackson, cashier.
Business has been brisk since opening, she said.
“I feel like it’s going to be very busy,” Jackson said.
Everything is made-to-order. She said it takes about 15 to 20 minutes from the time a customer calls in an order and it is ready to be picked up.
For appetizers, there’s the Juicy Crab sample platter with fried shrimp, oysters, chicken tenders, catfish and cheese sticks. The platter comes with fries.
Also, crab cakes, oysters, corn nuggets and fried okra are among the choices on the appetizer menu.
When it comes to sushi, customers can order raw or cooked rolls. They range in price from $4 for a cucumber roll to $13 for the O My God Roll.
Also, there are deep-fried rolls and a menu of six “special rolls.” They cost between $11 and $16.
For dinner, the restaurant offers “The Boiling,” a half pound or pound of blue crab, shrimp, crab legs, crawfish, clams, mussels or lobster tails. Customers choose their seasoning and spice level.
There’s a lunch option for The Boiling, but it is limited to shrimp, clams or mussels.
Lunch baskets include a choice of chicken wings, fried shrimp, chicken tenders, fried fish, fried calamari or fried oysters. Flavors for the six-piece chicken wing basket include lemon pepper, Cajun, barbecue or buffalo.
Lunch specials are served between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.
Juicy Crab’s specialty dish is a combo of lobster tail, crab legs, shrimp, mussels, sausage, corn, egg and potato.
Customers who don’t like seafood or sushi have options, too, Jackson said.
“We have chicken baskets with fries,” she said.
Jiang Shufei owns the restaurant, which employs seven people.
Juicy Crab is open seven days a week. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
For take-out orders, call 270-240-2321.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
