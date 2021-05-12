A 17-year-old has been charged in the August 2020 shooting death of a teen on West Fifth Street.
The Owensboro Police Department announced May 5 afternoon that the 17-year-old male has been charged with murder in the Aug. 15 shooting death of Corban Henry, 15. A member of Henry’s family said previously that Henry was riding on the back of a moped when he was shot.
The 17-year-old is charged with murder, attempted murder, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (firearm) and tampering with physical evidence.
The names of juveniles are kept confidential in the court system unless the juvenile is charged as an adult and transferred to Circuit Court.
An OPD press release says detectives brought the charges after the Kentucky State Police lab completed its analysis of forensic evidence collected from the shooting.
Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer, said the lab results were “able to confirm some leads” investigators were pursuing. Boggess could not comment on the nature of the evidence.
“We received the information from the crime lab today and were able to act on it very quickly,” Boggess said.
The cause of the shooting has not been determined. “There are some theories detectives have,” Boggess said, but no one interviewed could give a specific reason behind the incident.
The attempted murder charge stems from a second juvenile who was at the scene when Henry was killed. The four wanton endangerment charges are for the four additional gunshots the 17-year-old is believed to have fired during the incident.
The firearm has been reported stolen from Owensboro. The tampering charge is from the 17-year-old allegedly hiding the firearm used in the shooting, Boggess said.
Information from the public helped police in the investigation, Boggess said.
“We got a variety of tips that were fruitful,” he said.
The juvenile will appear before a juvenile judge who will determine whether to transfer the case to Circuit Court. The juvenile will be held at the juvenile detention center in Bowling Green.
