The state’s tick population has been on a steady increase over recent years.
Ticks normally begin to appear in Kentucky from May-July, with the most common being the lone star tick, the American dog tick and the blacklegged tick.
Anna Pasternak, a graduate student at the University of Kentucky, has been working on a tick surveillance project in Kentucky for two years, going to every county in Kentucky to find out what species of ticks are most prevalent in certain areas of the state.
According to Pasternak, the blacklegged tick, the species usually encountered by humans, has expanded its range across the U.S. in recent years.
“Ten years ago, lyme disease wasn’t something you saw in this area,” Pasternak said. “But it’s becoming a lot more common.”
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, the University of Kentucky’s Extension Agent for Horticulture Education in Daviess County, said there are ways to lower your chance of being bitten.
“Keep highly populated areas mowed,” Heisdorffer said.
Heisdorffer also suggests thoroughly checking children for ticks after being outdoors.
“Check children extra carefully behind the knees, on their ankles, and along their hairline,” Heisdorffer said.
Pasternak also offers advice for tick prevention: wearing long sleeves and pants when going to areas with tall vegetation where ticks are most commonly found.
“The first form of protection is a barrier between the tick and your skin,” Pasternak said.
She also recommends tick prevention spray, like DEET or Permethrin.
Ticks don’t just latch onto humans; they can feed off of pets, too.
Pasternak said pet owners should thoroughly checking pets after they have been outdoors, especially on thinner parts of their skin.
“Check their face, in between their toes, their armpits, and their stomach,” Pasternak said.
Pasternak also recommends keeping ticks after removing them from your skin and putting them in a freezer. By doing this, if you begin to feel sick due to the tick bite, your health care provider can rule out a number of possible illnesses based on the species of tick.
Pasternak also cited a large issue of tick-borne illnesses being underreported due to doctors being unable to properly diagnose patients.
“Keeping the tick helps your health care provider know what to test for,” Pasternak. “It can bring peace of mind too, to know a little more about what was feeding off of you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.