Kentucky Youth Advocates released the 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book, in conjunction with the Annie E. Casey Foundation, on Monday.
The overall focus of the book is on child well-being, which is broken down into several different aspects such as mental health, early childhood programs, obesity and reading proficiency.
“Though the commonwealth made progress on a number of indicators of child well-being over the past decade, rankings continue to show that we are not making progress as quickly as other states,” said Terry Brooks, executive director of KYA. “All kids deserve the chance to thrive, no matter their zip code, race or family’s income.”
Brooks said the only way for that to come to fruition is for state lawmakers to prioritize what is best for children and families.
“That means that Kentucky laws are written by Kentuckians and not by external national groups,” he said. “That means the interests of vulnerable kids are the priority and rather than succumbing to the influence of dark money. Whether you are an elected legislative leader or a candidate for governor, there can be no more ethical priority than the interests of Kentucky’s boys and girls.”
Later this year, Brooks said a different report will be sent out that will break the state down county-by-county so residents can see how their surrounding community ranks compared to others.
“Owensboro and Daviess County does not give itself enough credit for tackling this issue as a community,” Brooks said. “The area does it very well and the foundations and communities come together in a remarkable way.”
One of the main topics discussed within the book is the rise of mental health issues among Kentucky’s children.
“The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone — from our health professionals and educators to our families — including the rising crisis in mental health for children and youth,” Brooks said. “In addition to experiencing mental health challenges as a result of the pandemic, children still contend with the conditions that were making life harder well before the coronavirus — such as poverty, community violence and hunger.”
According to the data book. children across the commonwealth and the nation were more likely to encounter anxiety or depression during the first year of the COVID-19 than previously.
Kentucky’s figures jumped from 12.4% of children ages 3-17 to 15.9% between 2016 and 2020. The increase represents 29,000 more children who are struggling.
The book also states that racial and ethnic disparities contribute to disproportionately troubling mental health and wellness conditions among children of color. Nearly one in 10 (9%) of high schoolers overall but 12% of Black students and 13% of students of two or more races attempted suicide in the year previous to this year’s survey.
Among heterosexual high school students of all races and ethnicities nationally, 6% attempted suicide, but 23% of LGBTQ+ youth had attempted suicide.
Brooks said the data collected from the book will be used as research-based levers for policy action.
“It takes support from the general assembly and a state budget that supports children,” he said. “We want to take the numbers and draw out specific policies ... if the state average hovers around 20% but then you look at the poorest parts of Louisville and the poorest counties in the state which may hover around 40%, you have to find ways to support children in both urban and rural areas at the same time.”
KYA is calling on state and federal lawmakers to prioritize meeting kids’ basic needs; ensure every child has access to the mental health care they need, when and where they need it; and bolster mental health care that takes into account young people’s experiences and identities.
“Policymakers must continue to prioritize policies and investments that ease mental health burdens on children and their families — and don’t leave anyone behind,” Brooks said.
For more information on the KIDS COUNT Data Book, visit www.datacenter.kidscount.org. For more information on KYA, visit www.kyyouth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.