• The family of Mary Beth Harrington would like to tell everyone who helped us get through this difficult time a heartfelt thank you. Your love and generosity were overwhelming. Whether you brought food, gifts or donated to the Help Office, know it was truly appreciated. And lastly, we want to let the C.C.U. nurses, Cash and Nolin, know that their care and concern for Mary Beth was a huge consultation to us.
The family of Mary Beth Harrington
