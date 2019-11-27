In the spirit of Thanksgiving, I have suddenly realized that exactly 40 years ago this year, my family of two set foot in Owensboro, shortly after immigrating from the Soviet Union. I was fortunate enough, given my professional background, to get hired as the cast house metallurgist at Martin Marietta Aluminum in Lewisport. Like any American story, this is how ours began -- on new soil, in a new country, in a new city.
A few years after arriving in Owensboro, my wife and I had welcomed into this world our daughter, making our family a trio. Expanding our family by one, only further solidified our family connection to Kentucky, and made us feel like we had begun to put our own roots down in this foreign, yet ever so welcoming land. As fate would have it, I eventually accepted a position at the aluminum smelter in the Pacific Northwest, which ended the most formative years of our story.
Without a shadow of a doubt, the way the people in the great state of Kentucky embraced us into the local community with such Southern hospitality left us speechless. It was especially noticeable with my work colleagues at the mill, starting with the general manager and all the way down to the very last worker. Each one helped me personally and professionally to integrate into the American workforce with such enthusiasm and openness that it's very hard to forget -- even 40 years on.
So, on that note, during this ever so festive and familial time, I just wanted to thank everyone in Owensboro and Lewisport, past and present, for their immediate acceptance and willingness to welcome a strange foreign family into their community. Thank you for helping me grow not only professionally, but personally as well, and for contributing to our lives in such an unforgettable way.
Happy Thanksgiving,
Michael Kogan, Bellingham, Washington
