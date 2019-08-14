• Thanks to all the merchants and everyone who provided a great 12th annual Fireworks Show for the City of Whitesville: Whitesville Lions Club, Main Street Family Medicine, Leaning Tower, BB&T Bank, T.R. Yard Care, Dr. Bruce Baskett, Sam & Betty Coomes, Vessels, Freddie Morris Plumbing, Howard's Garage, Bruce Edge Plumbing, Kelly Raes, Squirrel Sanitation, Whitesville Credit Union, Barry Aud Trenching, Hagan Outdoor Equipment, New Design, Old Hickory BBQ, Atmos, Whitesville Shell, Creative Corner, Roby Mowing, Cecil Funeral Home, Mil's Dairy, O'Bryan Outdoor Repair, A&G Garden, David Sowders Plumbing, Dollar General, Gordon's True Value, Marlene's Garden Center, Higdon Electric, Chad's Barber Shop, Randy Howard Service Co., IGA, Whitesville Florist, Jerry Morris, Whitesville Lumber, Stuart Snow and Dog Dayz Spa & Boarding.
Mayor Patsy Mayfield and the Whitesville City Commission
