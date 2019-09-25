• Every time I am at Smothers Park or the surrounding area around 6 p.m., I am impressed by the amazing thing that happens. Every night at this time, a member of the VFW Post 696 steps outside and blows taps. Others also step out to pay honor for this wonderful tradition. My dad was a bugler in the military, and this would have made him so proud. Therefore, it also serves as a source of pride for my brother, who also served in the military, and me. Our special thanks to VFW Post 696 and to everyone that participates in this wonderful display of American pride.
Sincerely,
Connie Coakley Clay
• Recently, I went to a football game between Owensboro Catholic High and Owensboro High School. I had not been to a game in a long time, being in my 80s and using a cane. I never thought I would need help, but I did. I needed help sitting down, but a young man went out of his way to help me when I got up to leave. If you are the one who helped an "old fart" with a wooden cane, I want to thank you. It makes me feel good to know there are still a few good people out there.
Roger Gray Owensboro
