• We would like to give the Big Dipper a big shout out of thanks for everything they are doing for the Salvation Army. Robert and his crew at the Big Dipper have been donating food and helping us feed so many in our community. We are truly blessed to have them as our friends in the battle against hunger in our community. What a blessing we have to get so much help. Bless you all at the Big Dipper.
Kathy Corbett, Salvation Army
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.