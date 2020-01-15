• To the many friends of the late Betty Bertschinger, we wish to extend our sincere thanks for your kindness and for the condolences and support that we have received.
We also send our gratitude and appreciation to Dr. David Johnson, the Revs. John Vaughan and Richard Cash, Nathan Morris and the staff at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home, and especially the Carmelite Sisters and the entire staff of the Carmel Home.
Jeffrey Bertschinger and family
• Christmas season has come and gone but one thing that lingers in the minds and hearts of us at the Roosevelt House 2 is the tasty food and the generous spirit of the Aldridge family. It is proper we recognize their kindness to us.
This is not the first year this family has cooked and served us just to bring some Christmas cheer and God's love into our lives.
So, we do not wish to let more time pass before sharing our happiness and gratitude to the Aldridge family.
God bless you for sharing with us.
Thank you,
Sister Anna, residents of the Roosevelt House 2, and all those touched by your generosity
