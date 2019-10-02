• Thank you to the Hines Center members of my aerobic classes, Silver Sneakers and Personal Training Clients. The surprise birthday party, cake, ice cream, all the cards, balloons, cash, gift cards, good, gifts, calls, prayers and all acts of kindness was deeply appreciated. Your friendship I will always remember.
Life is good. God is good.
Darlene Rhodes, Rockport, Indiana
