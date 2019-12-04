• I was greatly amused by the elementary children's ideas of "How to cook a Turkey." They had the basic idea right: get a turkey first, either by going to the woods and killing it OR go to Walmart, either one is risky at Thanksgiving. They got the idea right to take the feathers off and take out the innards.
There was a wide range of how long to cook it at different degrees, the results either being complete incineration of not at all done.
I would say to the little boy who wanted to shoot the poor bird with an M-16 -- there would not be much left of the turkey to eat. He also suggested a shotgun that would do the trick or a Glock. All the side dishes were interesting, especially sushi and pizza. Children do say the most interesting things.
Cynthia Evans, Lewisport
