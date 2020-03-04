• Visit Owensboro recently planned and executed the 2A Girls/Boys State Basketball and Cheerleading Championships, which took place at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
If you did not get a chance to attend, you missed the performance of outstanding high school student-athletes, showcasing their unique skills. Several of the high school students have already signed Division I scholarships and many visited our local colleges during their stay.
The organization and quality of the athletic events impressed everyone involved; however, the games and competition champions only tell a piece of the story, because the big winner was Owensboro-Daviess County. Ninety percent of the hotel rooms were occupied, and industry experts predicted the event would create at least a $500,000 impact on the local economy.
Along with visitors experiencing our wonderful community, they got to hear an expert bluegrass musician, Chris Joslin, play the national anthem on a banjo.
Finally, a big thank you to the Visit Owensboro team that made this event a reality, which includes Mark Calitri, president/CEO, Dave Kirk, destination management, Chris Gendek, destination services, Jared Bratcher, sports director, and Judy Peters, visitor services. They did all the hard work, marketing, preparation and on-site labor that made this event an overwhelming success.
On behalf of the board of directors and all our citizens, we thank you for your commitment, contribution and dedication to making our community a better place to visit, work and live.
Visit Owensboro Board of Directors
Kyle Aud, chair
Brian Smith, vice chair
Taylor Deveaux, treasurer
David Johnson
Claude Bacon
Darshana Patel
Brooklyn Maple
• Trials to Triumph — There have been many times that, if not for these wonderful people coming up here to us, we would not have had a meal that day. If you do not live on a low income or are not disabled and unable to work, you cannot imagine what it is like. Not only does Trials to Triumph bring us food, but they bring smiles, generosity, kindness and the word of God. They, along with Billy Pfifer, the club’s president, have been there for us. He won’t forget about us down here in this small community in the west end of Pennbrooke. We love each and every one of you. I want our community to know how much. God bless each and every one of you.
Thank you,
Sandy Smith
