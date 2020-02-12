• Dear Toys for Tots Supporters — Thank you to everyone who participated in our 2019 campaign. Many individuals and organizations worked to make this campaign the success that it was, and I appreciate all of the support that was given to the Norris Detachment 804 Marine Corps League 2019 Toys for Tots campaign.
Thank you to Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio and Union counties in Kentucky, and Rockport, Spencer County in Indiana.
Please visit us at http://owensboro-ky.toysfortots.org to follow our campaign.
Through your efforts and support, we were able to give away 20,386 toys, books and stocking stuffers to 5,632 children with an assessed value of approximately $200,000.
Remember — Every child deserves a Christmas.
Thank you,
Louis F. Drawdy, MSgt USMC, retired, local Toys for Tots coordinator
