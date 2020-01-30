• The family of Harold E. Whitaker would like to express our appreciation for the prayers, flowers, food, cards and words of comfort.
We would like to thank Mr. Charles Jarvis, Muster Funeral Homes, the doctors, nurses and staff of Owensboro Health. Your care and kind words of support were deeply appreciated.
The Whitaker Family
