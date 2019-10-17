I'm a retired nurse who has intermittent back and bilateral knee pain and is a patient at Progressive Sports Therapy. Trisha informed me of the Diowave High Dosage Laser Technology for my back, and Michael, the physical therapist, suggested using it on my knees, along with stretching and strengthening exercises.
The staff is caring and compassionate of each patient, and they go above and beyond the average physical therapy session.
I'm 67 and want to strive to be the best I can be. The key is to be active and to be your own advocate.
When you walk into Progressive Sports Therapy hoping to be the best you can and wanting to decrease pain, you know you are in good hands. I walked out of therapy with a decrease in my pain level from 10-0 - such a relief. If we can achieve lower pain scores, I call that success, and that is Progressive Sports Therapy.
Teresa Snyder, Owensboro
