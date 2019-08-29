• The last football game I ever played in was in 1995 at Georgetown College. It was freezing and raining heavily. Five seasons had passed since I had suited up for the Daviess County Panthers at Reid Stadium, but, despite the length of time, Coach David Barnes, who was an assistant football coach when I played at DCHS, and his wife drove three hours and braved the weather to surprise me and watch me play my final game. I can't remember exactly what he said to me after the game, but I believe it was something like he was proud of the way I played the game and to remember the lessons I learned while playing as I moved into the next phase of my life.
David Barnes was a player's coach. Those that knew me in high school probably remember I had a bit of wild side and Coach Barnes had a way of getting me to see things clearly, even though my mind was often muddled. I got my first football coaching job at DCHS when Barnes was head coach there and it was one of the most rewarding years of my life.
I wrote a poem once in high school about football. The main idea was that all sports build character and teach great life lessons, but there was just something about football that set it apart. Coach David Barnes had something special about him that set him apart.
A great football coach can impact a young man's life like few others in the world can. A great football coach never really dies, the lessons he taught his players impacted the world forever. David Barnes was a great football coach.
William McCollam, Owensboro
